After 30 years, the owners of a popular city center tavern have decided to retire.

After 30 years, the owners of a prominent city center tavern have said “goodbye.”

On Wednesday, the owners of Slaters Bar on Slaters Street issued a statement on Facebook announcing that they will be closing the business after more than 30 years.

Slaters would continue with new owners and personnel, according to the statement, but the owners wanted to say “goodbye” before they left for good, saying they had “absolutely cherished the trip.”

‘Kind’ mother of ten who died ‘felt she merely had a severe cold,’ according to her daughter.

They also praised their clients, including students, local residents, and “karaoke crews,” who had attended the venue over the past three decades.

The whole statement was as follows: “We haven’t blogged in a while, so I’ve logged on one more time before we say goodbye!

….

It’s time for us to say our goodbyes after more than 30 years…

We’ve had a fantastic time, but all good things must come to an end, as the saying goes.

“Slaters will continue with new owners and staff, and we hope you will continue to provide them with the same outstanding support you have shown us over the years.

“I’d like to thank all of the staff and customers who have come through our doors over the years, including all of the local after-work drinkers, ex-squaddies, students who remember their university days downing quads, and the various Sunday Karaoke crews over the years; we appreciate your continued support.

“Slaters is and always has been a family, and you’ve all been part of it!

…..hope to see you around!”

x Kerri “Customers who had visited the bar over the years sent in good luck notes in response to the news, and many others also shared their recollections.

“End of an era met some amazing people there staff doormen punters some become life long friends always unique memories,” one person remarked. “Good luck on your new path, Kerri.”

Another person added: “I have so many memories from that place. Back in the day, karaoke was quite popular.

“Best of luck in your new endeavors, and thank you for the memories.”

“I met my spouse here 15 years ago and have three children,” a third person added.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”