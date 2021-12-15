After 30 years, Canada is taking steps to lift the ban on gay men donating blood.

The Canadian Blood Services is working to lift a 30-year prohibition on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

The non-profit filed a fresh application with Health Canada on Wednesday to amend the donor eligibility rules to allow homosexual and bisexual men who have sex with men, as well as some trans people who have sex with males, to donate. These groups can currently only give if they have not engaged in sexual activity in the previous three months.

The agency, which manages blood donations in all provinces and territories except Quebec, wants to move away from targeting only those who have had sex with another man and toward a sexual behavior-based screening for all donors.

In a December 3 news statement, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) stated, “Risk of sexual transmission of HIV is determined by sexual conduct, not sexual orientation.” “The proposed modification would concentrate on high-risk sexual behavior among all donors. Regardless of gender or sexual orientation, it would precisely and reliably identify persons who may have a transfusion-transmissible infection.” During the aftermath of the AIDS epidemic in 1992, the policy barring gay males from donating became an outright lifetime prohibition.

Thousands of Canadians were infected with HIV in the 1980s and early 1990s after being exposed to contaminated blood products as a result of CBS’ predecessor, the Canadian Red Cross, failing to properly screen donors.

While the policy has gradually changed over time, allowing gay men to donate blood as long as they are not sexually active for a set period of time, Wednesday’s application seeks to abolish the restriction completely.

If the proposal is adopted, all donors will be asked if they have had anal intercourse with new or many partners within a particular time frame.

According to CBS, changing the regulation would not jeopardize the safety or sufficiency of the blood supply, citing risk modeling that demonstrates increasing eligibility would not increase the likelihood of HIV being transmitted to blood donors.

The move is part of the organization’s overall aim to “create a more inclusive blood system,” which includes upgrading donor registration to accommodate trans and non-binary donors, adopting an indigenous reconciliation plan, and electing CBS’. This is a condensed version of the information.