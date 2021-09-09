After 3 days, a 1-year-old baby who had been left in a cave to be sacrificed was discovered alive.

A 1-year-old girl was discovered alive in a cave on Wednesday, three days after she was allegedly kidnapped by a friend of her father who planned to sacrifice her to a ghost.

Pornsiri Wongsilarung, the kidnapped child, was playing in front of her house in Thailand when she was abducted.

At the time, her mother was in the kitchen and her father was putting out the trash.

When the parents were unable to locate their daughter, they filed a police report, prompting a search, according to Naija News.

In Chiang Mai, a team of 200 officers, volunteers, and rescue workers searched adjacent homes and the woods for the infant girl. Later, the girl was rescued from a wet cave’s wooden home.

According to preliminary investigation, the girl was abducted by her father’s friend, Siew, who was apprehended. According to Najja News, during questioning, Siew claimed he followed the instructions of a woodland spirit who urged him to sacrifice the small child to a ghost.

Siew kidnapped the girl and carried her to a cave, where he abandoned her.

“The forest spirits told me that I needed to sacrifice a kid to the ghost, so I carried Gina to the cave and left her there. Lindaikejis Blog quoted Siew as saying, “I did not kill her.”

The girl was covered in mosquito bites and appeared fatigued when officers found her, but she was able to stand on her own.

Medics took the girl to the hospital, where she was subjected to a battery of examinations.

“Throughout the night, we interrogated the Burmese man. According to reports, Police Major General Pichet Chiranantasin stated that the suspect appeared confused and may have been under the influence of drugs. “He admitted to kidnapping the girl and abandoning her in the cave. We were able to get him to tell us where the girl was when he told us this, and we were able to locate her. … We need to ask the suspect further questions about the motive, see if anyone else was involved, and see if he hurt the girl. We’ll also wait for the results of her medical tests.”

“All day and night, I’ve been praying for my baby to get home safely. I’m overjoyed that she’s still alive. The girl’s mother told local media, “I would have offered my life to see her come home safely.” “I am eternally grateful to everyone who assisted in her discovery. She. Brief News from Washington Newsday.