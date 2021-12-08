After 27 years in prison for a wrongful conviction linked to a police cover-up, James Lucien has been released.

According to WCVB-TV, Lucien, 48, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Ryan Edwards, 23, who was shot. In Suffolk County Superior Court, Judge Robert Ullman found Lucien not guilty.

According to WHDH, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Detective John Brazil, a former Boston police officer who was charged with the murder, was involved in a corruption scheme from 1990 to 1996, in which officers plotted to file false warrant applications in order to lie, rob, and steal from drug dealers. They also stole money from the drug trade and pocketed it for themselves.

According to the DA’s office, Brazil cooperated with a federal investigation and testified against Kenneth Acerra and Walter Robinson, two fellow Boston police detectives who both pleaded guilty. Brazil obtained immunity and did not have to serve any time in exchange for his testimony. He is currently receiving a pension.

“In this case, it is the main detective who is to blame. Brazil is a detective. We would not be here if he had been honest and done his job properly “According to WHDH, Ullman stated.

Lucien’s defense attorney, Dennis Toomey, had stated that his client’s accusations should be dropped due to an inappropriate police investigation.

Toomey explained, “The essence of our appellate position here is that the jury just did not hear material they could have used to acquit Mr. Lucien, thus he didn’t get fair process.”

During the hearing, Special Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Jeanne Kempthorne said, “Almost everywhere we look in this case, there are severe concerns.”

According to WHDH, “the fact is that when they don’t investigate thoroughly, men and women get wrongly convicted.” “So it’s frightening to consider. I believe there is probably more.” Lucien stated Tuesday, “I feel wonderful since I’m with my family now.” “I’ve been waiting for this for 27 years, and now I finally have the chance to be free.” Lucien’s release was opposed by Edwards’ family.

Edwards' sister, Dionne Richards, stated, "I think it's disgusting." "Now that he's out, there's no one to help our family, and my brother's murder remains unsolved." Edwards' family, according to Ullman, should not be held responsible.