After 27 migrants died attempting to cross the Channel, France takes steps to combat smuggling.

Following the deaths of 27 migrants attempting to cross the English Channel, France has taken efforts to prevent smuggling.

Following the deaths of 27 migrants attempting to cross the Channel last week, France would treble the anti-smuggling agency’s employees in an effort to prevent smuggling over the Channel, according to a French official.

According to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the agency will be bolstered with the inclusion of justice officers and staff from the finance and foreign affairs ministries, giving it “extra muscle, not to say revolutionization.” The Associated Press reports that the office now has 123 members.

Darmanin added that the French government is willing to discuss halting cross-Channel crossings with British officials.

“What we want is a balanced agreement between the UK and the European Union that offers real solutions to all of the difficulties,” Darmanin said.

According to Darmanin, any agreement with the United Kingdom must allow refugees to apply for asylum in the United Kingdom.

“We will be able to legally defend persons who are attempting to enter the UK in this manner. We’ll be able to look into their asylum claims in the UK, and then we’ll be able to work on re-admissions “Darmanin made a remark.

Darmanin has urged British authorities to allow more unaccompanied minors to join their family in the UK and to tackle smuggling networks more effectively. According to Darmanin, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will write a letter outlining the requests to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, over 18,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK in the last year, more than double the number who crossed the year before. Despite the fact that officials intercepted 820 boats attempting to cross, 728 managed to make it through.

For more Associated Press reporting, click on the following links:

Following the deadliest migration disaster in history, European migration officials agreed on Sunday to dispatch a plane from the EU’s border agency to monitor the Channel’s beaches for migrant activity.

In France, an organized crime investigation is underway into the sinking last Wednesday. Two people from Sudan and Iraq, according to Darmanin, survived the disaster. According to survivors, the migrants most likely entered France via Belgium, Germany, Poland, and Belarus.

According to Darmanin, “at least one expectant woman and at least three children” were among the victims.

According to France’s border police head, Fernand Gontier, the Iraqi survivor arrived in the EU after boarding a plane. The following is a condensed version of the data.