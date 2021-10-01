After 265 days in kennels, the dog receives a standing ovation as he departs for his new home.

The video of an animal shelter giving its longest-staying resident a standing ovation as he went for his new home has gone viral.

Big Mac, a rescue dog, arrived at McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga in December 2020 after his owner moved and was unable to take him with them.

The lovely boy has finally found a permanent home with one of the shelter’s care team after 265 days in care – and three foster homes.

Big Mac, a bashful youngster who was apprehensive around strangers, struggled to find a family at first.

“When he entered the shelter, he suffered from what we call ‘stranger danger,’” Lauren Mann, advancement manager at McKamey Animal Center in Tennessee, told TeamDogs.

“He wasn’t really ‘showing well’ because he was cautious and a little afraid of new people, particularly potential adopters.”

“We’re not really sure what his home environment was like prior to coming to us,” Lauren previously told The Dodo, “but it was quite obvious that he didn’t trust everyone right away.”

Big Mac, on the other hand, began to warm up to the shelter staff with the help of snacks and yard time.

“He is actually quite a goofy boy once he relaxes!” Lauren said to TeamDogs.

“Over the last two months, he’s become a staff favorite – and our animal care supervisor, Ashley, in particular, has fallen in love with him.

“She chose to foster him to see if he would get along with her other pets, and they did so well that she decided to adopt him!”

The beautiful brindle boy is claimed to have swiftly warmed up to Ashley, sleeping for 12 hours straight on his first night and eager to play with his foster mother’s other dog, who took him under his wing.

“We knew he’d be in wonderful hands, and we were all so delighted for him to be adopted into a ‘furever’ home!” Lauren added.

“Our entire crew was overjoyed to see him return home.”

The staff at McKamey Animal Center decided to get together to mark the event by doing something special. “The summary has come to an end.”