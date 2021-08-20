After 22 animals were discovered in a man’s home, the landlord suspects ‘animal sacrifice.’

A man in Jersey City, New Jersey, was recently discovered in his three-bedroom apartment with over 22 animals, not all of which were alive. Authorities discovered 7-9 goats fastened to his front door, as well as 4-5 dead chicken carcasses, a duck, and a dead pigeon.

Concerned neighbors have lodged repeated complaints with authorities about the farm animals. When police and health officials arrived at the suburban row house, they saw an unusual situation.

H. James Boor of Jersey City’s Division of Environmental Health told NBC-4 New York that they discovered “approximately four or five dead chicken corpses, their necks sliced and they were dumped in a pile.”

When Otero’s landlord, Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, returned home from active duty in the Middle East with the US Navy, she noticed the animals grazing in the rental’s backyard. When she observed the pile of chicken carcasses, the strange situation became even stranger.

Authorities have identified the man as Emilio Otero, who claims to be a Santeria doctor. “I serve cancer patients, non-pregnant women, and people with psoriasis,” Otero told a local television station. Santeria is an Afro-Caribbean religion that originated in Cuba and is known for animal sacrifices as a means of worship.

Otero, on the other hand, denies participating in animal sacrifices, claiming that he eats the animals as part of his religion. “It’s legal in the United States…you respect the religion,” explained Otero.

The Jersey City Code of Ordinances, on the other hand, would say otherwise. “No pigeons, chickens, or other fowl shall be permitted to run, fly, or stray within 25 feet of such structure,” according to Jersey City’s municipal code, “provided that this shall not apply to homing pigeons.”

A clean residence and chicken coop are also required by the regulation. NBC-4 received photos of Otero’s property, which is littered with cardboard boxes, grazing goats, and chicken carcasses.

“Jersey Municipal has an ordinance prohibiting residents from having farm animals, livestock, within city limits,” Boor said, adding that Otero might face jail time if he violated the city ordinances. “It might cost $2000 and result in 90 days in prison.”

Otero hasn't paid his rent since May, according to Brevard-Rodriguez, but she can't evict him because of the federal eviction moratorium. The temporary protection was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).