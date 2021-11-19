After 21 years at the BBC, Andrew Marr is leaving to join a competitor network.

Andrew Marr, a journalist who has worked for the BBC for 21 years, has announced his departure.

He made his announcement on the social media channel Twitter, revealing that he will be joining rival news organization Global.

The newscaster penned the following: “This is a personal announcement. I have decided to leave the BBC after 21 years. Many good memories and lovely colleagues await me.

“However, starting in the New Year, I’ll be heading to Global to write and host political and cultural shows, as well as write for newspapers.”

Later, he added: “I believe that British politics and public life will be even more tumultuous in the coming decade, and as I’ve previously stated, I am eager to reclaim my own voice.

“I’ve been doing Andrew Marr’s program every Sunday morning for 16 years, and that’s probably enough time for anyone!”

Fans expressed their displeasure with his departure from the BBC in the comments section of his articles, wishing him well in his new endeavors.

“Thank you for your service; you will be dearly missed!” Rob replied.

“Goodness me, such awful news,” Charlotte replied, “but best of luck in your new endeavors.”

“Sunday mornings will never be the same!” stated Dr. C. Feehan.

Steve expressed himself as follows: “Best wishes. I’m excited to hear your own voice.”