After 20 years, the cast of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights has reunited.

Phoenix Nights, a hit sitcom created by Peter Kay, has been on the air for more than two decades.

Max and Paddy, Jerry St Clair, and Brian Potter debuted in the comic series set in a working men’s club in Bolton in January 2001.

Phoenix Nights, according to Mr Potter, was – and still is – one of the best British comedy ever written, according to the Manchester Evening News.

After glassing the victim in the pub, the woman ‘blew two kisses’ at him.

While the show only lasted two seasons, it elevated Peter Kay’s career to new heights and provided many people with fond memories.

Now, 20 years later, we look back on the cast of Phoenix Nights and their life since the program ended in 2002.

Brian Potter, Max, Keith Winston Lard, Brian Potter, Max, Keith Winston Lard, Brian Potter, Max,

Peter Kay played three of the main characters in Phoenix Nights, co-creating and producing the piece with David Starkey while also starring as club patron Brian Potter.

Since the final episode of Phoenix Nights, Kay has gone from strength to strength, from his award-winning sitcom Car Share to his massively popular stand-up gigs and more.

He even went on to act in Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, a spin-off sitcom based on the two bouncers from Phoenix Nights with Paddy McGuinness, and has been a regular contributor to Comic Relief and Children in Need campaigns.

Kay made his stage comeback earlier this year when he took part in a Q&A at the Manchester Apollo to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a student battling an aggressive brain tumor who is undergoing experimental treatment in Germany.

PaddyKay’s best friend and former schoolmate played an important role in Phoenix Nights, as one half of the bouncer tandem that kept the riff-raff out.

Naturally, things didn’t always go as planned.

McGuinness later starred alongside Kay in the Phoenix spin-off show Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere before returning in 2005 for Max and Paddy’s The Power of Two.

He’s had a number of TV assignments over the years, including co-hosting Rory and Paddy’s Great British Adventure with Rory McGrath. “The summary has come to an end.”