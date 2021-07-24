After 20 years in prison, a murder suspect is found not guilty and is released.

State prosecutors announced Monday that a judge dropped all charges against a 59-year-old Georgia man who spent more than 20 years in jail for the 1985 deaths of a deacon and his wife.

According to News 4, Dennis Perry was exonerated of murder charges after newly discovered DNA evidence suggested he could have been convicted in his 2003 trial for the deaths of Harold and Thelma Swain.

Perry was found guilty of shooting the Swains in the vestibule of Rising Daughter Baptist Church during an evening bible study in Waverly, Camden County, Georgia, on March 11, 1985, according to the Georgia Innocence Project (GIP), a nonprofit organization that assisted Perry with his legal representation.

Following the revelation of new DNA evidence, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett overturned the murder convictions on July 17 last year, and Perry was released on his own recognizance pending the district attorney’s decision to dismiss the charges.

According to the district attorney, investigators detected two hairs belonging to the alleged killer, who was not identified in the report, in the hinges of a pair of spectacles located at the crime site in 1985.

According to the news release, Perry’s private detectives obtained a hair sample from a Brantley County woman who is the mother of a guy implicated but not charged in the Swains’ killings in February of last year. The DNA matched the hair found in the glasses, prompting the case to be reopened.

According to the announcement, testing on the hair samples had revealed they did not originate from Perry before his 2003 trial, but he was convicted based on circumstantial evidence.

According to Fox News, prosecutors chose not to pursue the case because the Swains’ family stated that they “did not believe Dennis Perry committed these killings.”

“It took a long time, but I never gave up,” Perry was reported as saying in a statement released by the GIP after the dismissal was announced.

GIP executive director Clare Gilbert said in a statement, “We are grateful that, at long last, the new Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins, was willing to evaluate this case based on principles of justice and dismiss the charges, rather than simply fighting to secure a conviction at any cost.”

