After 2 billion euros in losses due to frost, a wildfire engulfs French vineyards.

According to the Associated Press, a wildfire in France burnt vineyards near the French Riviera for a week in late August, following an April frost that devastated grapes and cost the wine sector 2 billion euros in losses.

Some wineries in the region, which is noted for its Cotes de Provence wines, are still struggling to recover from the fire, which killed two people and injured another 27. After a balmy March, the country’s central wine region was blasted by unexpectedly cold weather in April, prompting French officials to call it “perhaps the greatest agricultural tragedy of the early twenty-first century,” according to the Associated Press.

“We’re getting hundreds of messages from individuals who want to buy our wine, but we don’t have any,” Pierre Audemard, whose wine stock and equipment were both damaged by the wildfire, told France-Bleu.

According to a research by World Weather Attribution, scientists claimed April’s frost and the industry’s losses were likely caused by climate change.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Winemakers who grow the region’s famed grape are assessing the damage in a nature reserve near the French Riviera.

A large swath of steaming black vegetation scorched by the fire stands adjacent to rows of burnt grapevines. The fire drove 10,000 people to flee the Var region, which is not far from the world-famous beach resort of Saint-Tropez.

At least one small winery’s vines were devastated. And the grapes that did survive may be too charred to make a drinkable wine.

Although the MDCV wine firm, which owns numerous vineyards in the afflicted region, considers itself fortunate, it is nonetheless experiencing losses.

At the group’s Chateau des Bertrands vineyard, 15% of the vines were destroyed by fire. The rest of the beautiful and unspoiled vineyard is separated from the charcoal woodland beyond by a couple of rows of burnt grape vines.

The fire was put out in its tracks thanks to the efforts of firemen and the layout of the vineyards.

“The vineyards operate as a natural firefighting wall, separating the winds and preventing the fire from spreading from one plot to another,” said MDCV communications director Maxime Mathon.

