After 19 years in prison, a woman’s charges in the death of a baby left in her care have been dropped.

According to the Associated Press, charges against an Ohio woman who spent 19 years in prison for allegedly killing an infant entrusted in her care were dropped when fresh evidence was discovered in her case. Kim Hoover-Moore, 57, was found guilty in 2003 of killing a 9-month-old girl who died of shaken infant syndrome, according to the coroner.

According to an affidavit submitted by a former deputy Franklin County coroner earlier this year, Samaisha Benson had a distinct and older injury that could have caused the hemorrhage that ultimately killed her at Hoover-home Moore’s day care. According to a court document asking a new trial, Benson appears to have incurred the injuries days before Hoover-Moore observed problems with the infant.

Dr. Patrick Fardal noted in the February 18 affidavit, “I cannot infer at this time that pathologically the injuries suffered by Samaisha definitely occurred within the time span that Ms. Hoover-Moore was in charge of her care.” “All of the acute alterations happened in the 4-5 days leading up to her death.” According to the Associated Press, Hoover-Moore could be released as soon as Thursday.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Fardal was unavailable for comment on Thursday.

Judge Carl Aveni of Franklin County granted the motion for a new trial, annulled Hoover-conviction, Moore’s and ordered her immediate release.

Gary Tyack, the Franklin County Prosecutor, previously defended Hoover-Moore and has recused himself from the case. In the “interest of justice,” a different prosecutor dismissed all charges. In a court motion, the prosecutor and defense attorneys agreed that the evidence available at the time was adequate to prosecute Hoover-Moore.

After 19 years, justice had been served, according to an attorney for Hoover-Moore.

“The medical evidence confirms what Ms. Hoover-Moore has always maintained: she is innocent,” said Joanna Sanchez, director of the Ohio Public Defender’s Wrongful Conviction Project, on Thursday.

According to data maintained by the University of Michigan’s National Registry of Exonerations, Hoover-attorneys Moore’s think the case is the first exoneration in Ohio involving a shaken baby conviction.

Shaken baby convictions have been called into question across the country as fresh evidence challenges the diagnosis, resulting in several exonerations. After prosecutors and a judge agreed that the scientific data supporting shaken baby syndrome had changed, a California man was released in April after 15 years in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.