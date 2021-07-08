After 19 years, a renowned fruit and vegetable shop is closing for good.

After decades of operation in a Wirral shopping complex, a well-known fruit and vegetable shop is set to close.

Colin’s in Liscard’s Cherry Tree Centre will close on Saturday, July 10 due to a drop in business caused by the epidemic and competition from other stores selling the same produce.

Colin Deegan, 53, told the ECHO that he was heartbroken to be leaving the business after 19 years of selling fruit and vegetables since the mall opened.

“When the pandemic first broke out, we were really busy,” he recalled. “I was working till 10 p.m. doing deliveries.”

“However, I became ill and spent ten days in the hospital on oxygen, after which I was informed I needed to take three months off work.”

“After you work for yourself, you just know that can’t happen,” she says. “However, when I got out of the hospital, I took a few weeks off, so the shop was closed for about six weeks.”

“My customers had to go somewhere else at that time, which is entirely understandable, but only a fourth of them returned.”

“Then the Home Bargains two doors down from me remodeled their store and began selling fruit and vegetables at a lower price than I could.

“People are willing to pay an extra ten pence, but not more than that, and in order to compete, I was reducing prices and pinching my profit margins.”

“I was trying to hold out for the rest of the employees because they had been furloughed, but I was running out of money and had to borrow money to pay my bills.”

“Then I was offered a job at a fruit market, and I had to decide what was best for the shop – I didn’t want to close it.”

Colin’s new work requires him to be up at 2.30 a.m., but he is looking forward to it, saying, “In the shop, I would be starting my day at 4 a.m. through 5 p.m. – this way, I get the afternoons to myself and I might be able to squeeze in a little golf.”

Colin has been delivering his final orders to his clients.