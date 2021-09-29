After 17 years, a woman receives a letter inviting her to return to HGV driving.

A government letter has been sent to a woman who stopped driving HGVs 17 years ago, requesting that she reconsider.

The woman, who lives on the Wirral, shared a photo of the letter she received this morning on social media, asking if anybody else had received it. Will you consider getting behind the wheel again?

“I feel a little bad, but I haven’t driven an HGV in years, and the long hours are bothersome.”

“We are writing to you and all HGV license holders regarding the national scarcity of HGV drivers,” says the letter, which she claims was delivered by the Department of Transportation.

“As you are well aware, this has been putting strain on UK supply networks for some time now.

“To alleviate the shortage, the government and the logistics sector are working on a variety of solutions.”

“To those of you who are actively driving, we would like to thank you for the critical service you gave during the COVID-19 reaction and the tremendously important role you continue to play in moving commodities around the country,” the letter adds.

“If you are no longer employed in this industry, we would want to encourage you to consider returning.

“Your invaluable abilities and experience have never been more in demand than they are right now.”

There are “great HGV driving prospects,” according to the letter, with assistance available for those with expired CPC tickets, which are Certificates of Professional Competence for professional large vehicle drivers that must be updated every five years.

The letter, which was delivered to the Wirral resident on September 27, also includes a list of websites where interested drivers can acquire further information.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday, “The letter arrived this morning.”

“I was a previous HGV driver, but I haven’t driven one in about 17 years, so getting the letter was unexpected; they must be desperate.”

Despite the fact that she had been out of the sector for many years, the woman stated that she had received the letter. “The summary has come to an end.”