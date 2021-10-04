After 162 burglaries, the crime boss of a car theft group was apprehended.

A gang of organized criminals was responsible for 162 burglaries, attempted burglaries, and thefts, causing “misery wherever they went.”

The OCG’s head, Kashif Rafiq (also known as Anjum Nawaz), 38, of Oozehead Lane, Blackburn, was in charge of coordinating their actions in locating and stealing various automobiles across Merseyside, Lancashire, and Cheshire.

After a surge in residential burglaries across Merseyside, Lancashire, and Cheshire, in which high-performance automobiles valued at £2.6 million were stolen and frequently discovered in the Blackburn area of Lancashire, an inquiry was launched in January 2020.

Keyless entry thefts were studied, in which wireless key signals were copied, allowing criminals to open the vehicle on the driveway, start the engine, and drive away. This eliminates the need for the thief to break into residences to steal key fobs.

However, the rash of burglaries has come to a stop, with Rafiq and five other members of the group being arrested.

Rafiq was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison today (Monday, October 4) for conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

The operation, which was carried out by Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire Constabularies, resulted in a total sentence of 32 years in jail.

As part of the operation, the following people were sentenced earlier this year:

20-year-old Lewis Tankard, 20, of Seel Road in Huyton, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy. Neil O’Brien, 19, of Knotty Ash’s Prestwood Crescent, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to conduct burglary and to steal motor vehicles. Noah Hassan, 29, of no permanent abode, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for burglary and vehicle theft conspiracies. Stephen Hooten, 29, of Craigburn Road, Tuebrook, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for burglary and vehicle theft conspiracies. Sireen Rafiq, 36, of Seacole Close, Blackburn, Lancashire (also known as Shamilia Tabassum), was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transferring illicit property Paula. “The summary has come to an end.”