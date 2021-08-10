After 16 years, a woman who was so traumatized by her husband’s death that she turned deaf may hear again.

Following the loss of her husband Paul, Jacqui Thorpe, 54, suffered severe tinnitus and was “profoundly deaf” in both ears.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated, and even hearing aids were unable to help her.

As a result, Jacqui lost her work as a sales administrator and had to learn lip reading as a means of communication.

Over the years, she tried several implants but none of them worked, so she took the difficult decision to live with the discomfort.

The gran-of-six from Pontefract, West Yorks., has now been ‘given her life back’ after being implanted with an NHS cochlear implant after 16 years of pain.

Jacqui claims that the implant has revolutionized her life and that she can now enjoy simple joys like “hearing the birds again.”

“My hearing loss must have been caused by the trauma and upset I’ve gone through,” she explained.

“My tinnitus became increasingly severe, but I attempted to push through and get by. I’ve tried and tried and called out for help for the past 16 years, but no one has been able to help me.

“I was eventually given the opportunity to obtain a cochlear implant, but I had mixed feelings about it because it is a procedure. But I knew it had the potential to change my life.

“It was my only chance, so I took it, and I’m glad I did. It was fantastic and a tremendous hit.

“Now I enjoy listening to the birds, my indicators, and my navigation system. It’s incredible how independent, confident, and happy I’ve become.”

After her husband was diagnosed with a grade 5 aggressive brain tumor, Jacqui said her world was turned upside down.

She left her job to care for him, but Paul died in January 2005, at the age of 39, after a nine-month fight with the cancer.

It was traumatic for Jacqui to witness cancer take everything away from her husband, whom she characterized as “tough” and a “Jack the boy.”

“I was terrified, but I didn’t moan about my hearing loss since I needed to keep my composure,” she continued.

“But I’d lost my husband, my best friend, and the father of my children, and I was devastated.

"After my conversation with the audiologist, he stated to me,