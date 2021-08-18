After 155 years, the history of Liverpool Playhouse is fascinating.

The Liverpool Playhouse, which is located beneath the Radio City tower, is one of the city’s most beloved institutions.

However, not everyone is aware of its heritage as England’s oldest repertory theatre.

The Star Music Hall first opened its doors in 1866, and it later became a theatre in 1911.

A second theatre, the now-demolished Theatre Royal, was also located in Williamson Square at the time.

The Theatre Royal first opened its doors on June 5, 1772, and was renovated in 1802 with a magnificent curved exterior by John Foster.

It featured Charles Dickens readings and staged plays and operas until it went out of business in the 1890s, when it was stripped down and converted into a refrigerated shop.

Its exterior lasted until 1971, when it was leveled for road works, prompting the curved Playhouse addition next door.

155 years later, the Playhouse still stands majestically in Williamson Square, despite the fact that its surrounds have altered dramatically.

According to a September 19, 1968 item from The Washington Newsday’s collection, The Lyons Mail was performed to commemorate the opening of the theatre’s new addition.

“Refurbished and extensively extended, Liverpool Playhouse re-opened with three gala performances last week, then got down to real business with the general public as audience on Tuesday last,” according to an excerpt from the article.

“Prior to the raising of the curtain, tours were given around the theatre, which has had an effective black and white facelift on the front of the original buildings – now more than 100 years old – which cleverly brings it into line with the new very modern glass extension where catering facilities will be provided throughout the day.”

From Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson to Anthony Hopkins and Sir Ian McKellen, the Playhouse has hosted a slew of celebrities over the years.

Sir Ian praised the structure during his one-man show in May 2019, expressing his appreciation and affection for the edifice, which is Liverpool’s last remaining Victorian theatre.

