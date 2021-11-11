After 15 years as the host of This Morning, Eamonn Holmes is’set to leave’.

Eamonn Holmes is apparently going to leave This Morning after 15 years to join GB News.

In the midst of the pandemic, he was chastised by Ofcom and issued a clarification after suggesting that conspiracy theories linking Covid-19 to 5G phone masts should be believed.

A few months later, he and his co-host and wife, Ruth Langsford, were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on the show’s regular Friday slot.

According to The Mirror, he will now appear on GB News and will host his own show many times a week.

“Eamonn’s transfer to GB News signifies the end of an era,” one source stated. Many ITV viewers will miss him, but the truth is that this job opportunity came at the perfect time for both him and ITV. “All good things must come to a close.” Ruth, with whom he hosts This Morning during the school vacations, will be affected by his decision to join the little-watched network. She is expected to continue as a regular on Loose Women despite the fact that she is unlikely to stay on the show without him.

GB News, which received £60 million in funding from investors including Discovery, debuted in June with a mission to “promote fair discourse.”

It was troubled by technological issues at first, and has subsequently lost several key figures, including chairman and principal presenter Andrew Neil, who quit after two weeks, citing stress as the reason for his departure.

Former BBC journalist Simon McCoy, ex-Sky broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, and ITN’s Alastair Stewart are among the current presenters. Stewart departed ITV News last year after making a statement on Twitter.

When it first debuted, Eamonn expressed his hope that it will be given a “fair shot.””

He continued, ” “On the news front, we need a shake-up. I have a lot of regard for television news, but this serves as a reminder that journalism isn’t simply about Westminster or a never-ending woke agenda.” As a result, one critic referred to him as a “relic.”

