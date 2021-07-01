After 14 years on Radio One, Nick Grimshaw is stepping down.

According to Mirror Online, Grimmy, as he’s known to his followers, will disclose the news on his Drivetime show today.

Nick began working at the station in 2007, but he informed his superiors that he would be departing a few weeks ago.

Producers are thought to have replaced him with Jordan North and Vick Hope.

“Grimmy has loved every minute of his time on Radio 1 and has accomplished all he ever dreamed of,” a source claimed. It was a difficult decision for him to make, but he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.”

Nick took over the legendary Breakfast Show in 2012, succeeding long-time host Chris Moyles.

He lasted in that spot until 2018, when he took over Greg James’ Drivetime slot.

“Grimmy will be a tough act to follow, but bosses are overjoyed that Jordan and Vick have decided to pair up as part of a new look Drivetime,” a source added.

Radio 1 is a station broadcasting in the United Since being named the runner-up on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! last year, DJ Jordan’s popularity has skyrocketed. He presently hosts a Radio 1 weekend show.

Since presenting the Capital Breakfast show, Vick has had a slew of high-profile roles, including a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

“They both can’t wait to get started and leaped at the chance to fill Grimmy’s shoes in such a high-profile role,” a source added.

“They’ve both earned the opportunity to reach a far larger audience, and they fully intend to seize it.”