After 14 years on Radio 1, Nick Grimshaw will leave his “childhood dream” job.

Nick Grimshaw has announced his departure from BBC Radio 1, which he describes as his “childhood dream job.”

The 36-year-old announcer told listeners that it was “time to go and maybe make some other dreams come true” as he announced his departure from the station after 14 years.

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take his place on Radio 1, according to the station.

It’s a “exciting” and “pleasant” step, Grimshaw told the radio.

He stated, “It’s been my home for 14 years, and it’s the only place I’ve ever wanted to work.”

“I simply wanted to express how much I have enjoyed it and, quite frankly, how much I have had the time of my life.”

I grew up wanting to connect with people and be accepted, and Radio 1 listeners provided that for me by allowing me to be a part of their everyday lives, for which I am eternally thankful.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to make that goal come true,” he continued. It’s been all I’d hoped for and more.

“However, over the last few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about my future and, after 14 years, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners, because none of this would have been possible without them, and the Radio 1 family, who have been such an important part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” says the speaker.

Taking over Grimshaw’s show, Hope argued, was “madness.”

Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend, so we have a lot of ground to cover.

“I grew up listening to Radio 1 religiously every single day, so it means the world to be taking over,” she continued. (This is a brief piece.)