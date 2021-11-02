After 14 years in prison, drug lord Curtis Warren will be released under tight conditions.

Warren, a 58-year-old criminal from Liverpool, will be barred from owning any assets worth more than £1,000, despite supposedly having £198 million stashed away.

Under a severe crime prevention order, he will be subjected to a slew of other restrictions on his lifestyle, including restrictions on foreign travel and his use of the internet, phones, and vehicles, according to Mirror Online.

“Many career criminals consider incarceration as an interruption that rarely marks the end of their engagement in organized crime,” Alison Abbott, Head of Lifetime Management at the National Crime Agency, said. This is why the NCA has a Lifetime Management policy.

“We deploy Serious Crime Prevention Orders, Travel Restriction Orders, and Financial Reporting Orders as an extra layer of prevention through the NCA’s Lifetime Management program.”

“They make sure we have these people on our radar, especially after they’ve been released from prison, and anything that signals they’re reverting to old habits may be identified early on.”

Warren is expected to be automatically published next year, according to sources. Because he is not serving a life sentence, he will not have to go before the Parole Board.

Warren, who had a fortune of £300 million at one point, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2009 for attempting to smuggle £1 million worth of cannabis into Jersey.

After failing to pay a £198 million confiscation order, one of the highest ever made in Europe, he was sentenced to an additional ten years, of which he must serve half.

Warren was detained after being apprehended by undercover cops in 2007, only days after being freed from jail for a previous offense.

He has spent nearly the entire last 25 years in prison.

Warren’s name appears on a list of those involved in organized crime who have been handed serious crime prevention orders by the NCA earlier this year.

In his instance, they include limitations on his ability to utilize cars and property, borrow money, make transfers, hold trusts or shares, and use foreign or virtual currency for five years following his release.

Warren may be sent back to prison if he violates the conditions.