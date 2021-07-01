After 14 years at the BBC, Nick Grimshaw is leaving.

The radio broadcaster Nick Grimshaw has revealed that he will leaving the BBC after 14 years.

During his BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday, he announced his departure from the network.

Grimshaw said in his official statement that working at Radio 1 was a “childhood goal,” adding, “I have been fortunate enough to make that dream come true.” It’s been all I’d hoped for and more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and be welcomed, and Radio 1 listeners provided that for me by allowing me to be a part of their everyday lives, for which I am eternally grateful.”

“But over the last few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about my future and, after 14 years, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners, because none of this would have been possible without them, and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life,” he added.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” says the speaker.

On Radio 1, Vick Hope and Jordan North will take up Grimshaw’s slot.

“We have some news!” the station tweeted. Vick Hope & Jordan North will take over Monday – Thursday afternoons from 3:30 – 6pm on Radio 1 beginning in September.”

“What a craziness!” exclaimed Hope. Drivetime!!!

“Having grown up listening to Radio 1 religiously every day, it means the world to me to be taking the reins at home-time with the brilliant Mr North.

“Grimmy is an incredible game legend; thank you, man, for every giggle you’ve sent reverberating around the land! We won’t be taking over Drive lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to give it our all to make your ride home a little bit brighter.”

North, who was on last year’s I’m A Celebrity… “I am incredibly chuffed to be making the step over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working with Vick,” Get Me Out of Here! remarked. (This is a brief piece.)