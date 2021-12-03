After 13 students tested positive, there was an outbreak at a primary school.

“In response to a number of positive Covid cases identified in the school, we have been working with the staff at St Ann’s, Rainhill, closely and earlier this week sent in a mobile testing unit to help identify any additional cases amongst staff and pupils,” Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, told The Washington Newsday.

“As a consequence of the testing team’s swift work, we were able to uncover a further 13 cases in the school in children who had no symptoms, which will assist to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

“Throughout this time, the school has consulted with parents of students, and any students or employees who have been tested have given their approval.”

“We’re optimistic that, as a result of this quick response and the cooperation of parents and students, any future viral spread at the school will be limited.”

After parents at the school responded on a post in a local neighborhood group on Facebook, The Washington Newsday learned about the mobile testing facility.

The primary school confirmed that they have a mobile testing laboratory to The Washington Newsday, but declined to speak further.

“Due to the large number of positive instances in the school,” Lisa Banks posted on Facebook, “they have asked if parents will willingly send their children for a PCR test and have scheduled hours for each class.”

Another user called it a “wonderful concept” before noting that it was “not feasible.” “It’s much more convenient if it’s on-site like this. Hopefully, every parent takes advantage of the opportunity.” “The school has been excellent/ proactive and on the front foot displaying a clear plan for all,” Jon Kelly noted. The summary comes to a conclusion.”