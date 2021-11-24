After 12 years on the show, Stavros Flatley’s child star Lagi Demetriou is unrecognizable.

Lagi Demetriou, the star of Stavros Flatley, has changed dramatically in the 12 years since he rose to popularity on Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2009, the young kid performed on the show alongside his father, Demi Lovato.

The father and son danced a traditional Greek dance routine while topless and wearing blonde wigs.

Demi and Lagi started their Stavros Flatley performance — a mash-up of Harry Enfield’s Stavros and Irish dancing icon Michael Flatley – as a side show at their London Greek restaurant.

Lagi was only 12 years old when he first appeared on the show, but he now has a beard and numerous tattoos covering his torso, arms, and legs at the age of 25.

He also has a matching Cyprus tattoo across his tummy, as a nod to his dancing father.

The small boy has grown into a man and is no longer recognizable.

On Instagram, where he has 25,000 followers, and TikTok, where he has over 270,000 followers, the Stavros Flatley star keeps his fans up to date with his life by uploading tidbits.

His fiance, Annika Crawford, with whom he has been engaged for five years, appears in a lot of his stuff.

The dancer might very likely continue the father-son combination, and he and Annika recently announced that they are expecting a child together.

She wrote: “”To another new chapter with my beautiful wife to be,” he replied, “our next chapter – Baby Demetriou.” I’m in love with you.”