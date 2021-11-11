After 112 children received adult doses, a Virginia pharmacy was barred from administering COVID vaccines.

State health officials announced Wednesday that a drugstore in Loudon County, Virginia, has been suspended from the state’s vaccination program after a pharmacist accidentally administered 112 children adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health said Ted Pharmacy in Aldie had unintentionally given the children diluted doses of a Pfizer vaccine designated for those aged 12 and up. The children who received the incorrect doses ranged in age from 5 to 11.

Children should be given a “age-appropriate dose,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite the fact that the children were given diluted doses of the adult vaccine, the CDC advises parents to wait 21 days and watch for negative effects before administering the full dosage to their child.

Fever, chills, discomfort, and weariness are among the documented side effects, just as they are in every other case of the COVID vaccination.

Despite Dasha Hermosilla’s fears about her child receiving the improper shot, the pharmacist allegedly informed her it was fine for her daughter to have the adult dose of the vaccine, according to WRC-TV.

The caps of the children’s and adult vaccine doses are distinct colors to make them easily recognized, in addition to being labeled as separate doses on the vials.

Hermosilla searched the internet but couldn’t find any medical evidence to back up the pharmacist’s claim that “[nothing online]says you can replace [the immunizations].”

“I got a pit in my gut, thinking, ‘What did they just do to my daughter?'” she continued. “There are dozens upon dozens of families that are completely unaware that this is a problem.” Many more parents spoke out against Ted Pharmacy’s behavior, claiming that the company downplayed the incorrect doses. “The way they’ve dealt with people is like, ‘Oh, it’s no big thing,'” Hermosilla concluded.

According to reports, the drugstore called the instances “mistakes” and apologized to consumers for the “inconvenience.”

According to reports, the Virginia Board of Pharmacy has begun an investigation into the situation, but this information has not been confirmed. The Loudon County Health Department, on the other hand, issued a statement indicating Ted Pharmacy would no longer be authorized to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

