After 11 days, a missing mother was discovered ‘safe and well.’

Police have confirmed that a mother who had been missing for 11 days has been discovered safe and well.

Anna Coulter, from Netherley, was last seen waiting for a cab outside the Adelphi Hotel at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

Last Monday, the 30-year-old was out for a drink with two pals at Lanigan’s Irish Bar on Ranelagh Street when she vanished.

She then went to the taxi stand outside the Adelphi with her companion Olivia around 9.30 p.m., but they were going in opposite places.

Anna told her pal to get into the first taxi and that she’d wait for another one before leaving.

Merseyside Police said Anna was also seen at Tesco on Hanover Street at around 7.30 a.m. the next morning, July 6, following CCTV inquiries in Liverpool city centre.

Anna was with a male at the time, who was described as white, roughly 6ft tall, of medium build, and with receding grey shaved hair, according to police.

“We are glad to inform that Anna Coulter, who had been reported missing, has now been discovered safe and well,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated. Thank you to everyone who helped us spread the word about our appeals.”