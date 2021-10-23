After 1/6, Facebook quashed an attempt to launch a GOP-alternative Patriot Party.

Following the deadly Capitol riot on January 6, Facebook actively suppressed an online effort by a political movement promoting itself as an alternative to the Republican Party.

According to internal corporate records obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the social media giant attempted to suppress the Patriot Party and looks to have been successful.

The Patriot Party is a loosely linked group of people who believe that former President Donald Trump’s baseless assertion that the 2020 presidential election was “taken” from him was true.

Following the Capitol incident on January 6, Facebook and other social media platforms attempted to block parties like the Patriot Party on their platforms.

Employees at the firm kept track of the Patriot Party’s growth on Facebook, and automated systems discovered that discussions about the prospective movement were disproportionately filled with hate speech and incitement.

According to a story in The Wall Street Journal, Facebook used a “ad hoc” approach to making decisions on groups it deemed hazardous. This strategy was described by the newspaper as “basically playing whack-a-mole.” Engineers at the social networking site made it more difficult for Patriot Party organizers to share the movement’s information and limited the visibility of some of the participants. Facebook also put a stop to so-called “super inviters” from recruiting others.

“We were able to nip names like Patriot Party in the bud before mass adoption,” according to a memo seen by the Journal.

Following the Capitol incident, Facebook conducted trials and analyses to examine the dissemination of content it deemed objectionable, as well as a data set of more than 700,000 supporters of the “Stop the Steal” movement. Unfounded suspicions of fraud in the 2020 presidential election are also motivating supporters of that movement.

Based on its research, Facebook wanted to prevent “harmful subject communities” from forming in the future and steer “vulnerable individuals” to information that was not judged hazardous.

Facebook appears to have been successful in its approach to the Patriot Party, as the social media site has now applied a similar method to a German anti-lockdown campaign known as Querdenken. In April, several of the same staffers who were charged with putting down the Patriot Party were also tasked with putting down Querdenken.

