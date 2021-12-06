Afro-textured hair is the focus of a new college course.

In 2022, the City of Liverpool College will launch a new stand-alone hair programme that will teach hairdressers how to style, maintain, and care for Afro-textured hair.

This will be the first course of its kind in Liverpool, and it will include courses that focus not just on the practical side of things, but also on the cultural, social, and technological aspects that have shaped the Afro textured hair business throughout history.

After upskilling her knowledge at the Kevin Fortune Academy in London, Michaela Hall, a licensed cosmetologist in both hair and beauty, will teach the new 12-week course starting in February next year.

This new Level 3 approved course is for hairdressers who already have a Level 2.

The City of Liverpool College previously offered an Afro textured hair course, but had difficulty locating instructors who could teach it.

Many black women in Liverpool, Merseyside, and other parts of the UK find it difficult to locate a hairdresser who knows how to style and what treatments are best.

“I believe it’s vital to have a course of this sort, first and foremost to provide a truly inclusive service to a diverse spectrum of clients, and secondly to foster community cohesiveness on a broader level,” Michaela told The Washington Newsday.

Learners will obtain advanced and current industry experience, allowing them to pursue a job in TV/film or in a salon setting.

“Growing up, I was turned down by a number of salons because they weren’t trained in Afro textured hair, so having the opportunity to teach this course is incredible,” Michaela said.

She continued, ” “It gives me the opportunity to educate our industry so that no one is turned away.

“As a college with such a varied student body, offering this subject isn’t simply a ‘nice to have,’ it’s our responsibility.”

The training will teach participants how to appreciate the history of the styles they’re creating as well as how to apply artistry skills to Afro-textured hair.

“I flew to London on two separate occasions for two consecutive courses to study,” Michaela said of her time at the Kevin Fortune Academy.

