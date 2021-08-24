Afghans without formal documents create signals to alert the military that they are eligible for evacuation.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans without legal papers have created secret signals with the Italian nongovernmental organizations they work for and the Italian military to inform soldiers that they are eligible for evacuation.

Nove Onlus, a humanitarian organization, devised a method to assist Afghans who worked with them in escaping the nation. According to the Associated Press, it set up a WhatsApp group to discuss instructions and information about Taliban roadblocks. Each member was geolocated and identified when they arrived at the airport.

The password for Nove Onlus members was to flash a red handkerchief around their wrist, signaling Italian soldiers to come retrieve them and assist them to the airport. Another Italian NGO, Pangea, had employees draw a P on their palms as a signal to the military.

Hundreds more Afghans—along with their families—have been helped by the signals, who have worked with Western organizations and are attempting to exit the country but are unable to complete the necessary documentation.

Amina, a Nove Onlus employee from Afghanistan, attempted twice to access Kabul’s chaotic airport in order to obtain her promised place on an evacuation aircraft. The crowd was too strong for her, and she was afraid she would die in the stampede on her second attempt. It was impossible to get the attention of Western forces, let alone be believed by them.

Despite the threat posed by Taliban control against anyone, especially women, who had cooperated with Western groups, Amina, who requested anonymity for her own safety, wanted to give up and stay behind.

“When I saw the Italian troops, I climbed a pole and lifted my arm with that red scarf and the Italian flag in my hand,” Amina explained. It was successful.

She was among of a group of 150 Afghan women and their families that arrived in Rome early Tuesday on an evacuation aircraft. Pangea has rescued 30 activists and around 200 family members, with some of them arriving in Italy on Monday.

The evacuations were managed by both factions through Italian diplomatic and military officials. More people are anticipated to arrive in the coming days.

Amina, who works for the charity as a job training coach, slumped into Nove's arms.