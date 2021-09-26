Afghans who collaborated with British forces allege they were left at the mercy of the Taliban.

Seven former British translators who are currently stranded in Afghanistan claim that being left behind is their “prize” for assisting the UK.

The men claim to have served in various roles alongside British soldiers and authorities for more than 40 years, and many have been targeted by the Taliban as a result of their service.

Despite this, their applications under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme were refused, they informed the PA news agency.

The gang is currently in hiding, unable to work for fear of being identified by Taliban fighters, and has claimed that they have been spied on by locals.

“We call our family every day and change our phone numbers,” Mohammad, whose real name has been changed for his safety, added.

“We have earned the right to be evacuated. We are deserving of recognition.

“We are quite concerned about our children’s future. They may be brainwashed by the Taliban in their classrooms in two or three years.

“At the very least, we want our children to have a wonderful life.” We were abandoned. This was our recompense.”

Any Afghans who helped the UK in Afghanistan can apply to come to the UK under the Arap scheme because they are at risk of being persecuted by the Taliban.

Mohammad was injured in a Taliban attack in 2011 while working as a CCTV operator at the British embassy in Kabul at midnight.

“A mini truck automobile hit the British embassy gate at about 5.30 a.m., destroying the building and barriers,” he claimed.

“Then another squad of Taliban, totaling four suicide bombers… The British embassy was (entered).

“The blasts caused damage to my windows… Two of my coworkers were hurt, and I had to bring them into the room.

“From the window, the terrorist came and shot at me. He hurled a hand grenade in my room because I shielded myself. I was injured in the stomach and had to have 26 stitches removed. My injuries took me almost six months to heal.”

Others in the group said they had seen threats near the embassy but “stayed on the front line and safeguarded our clients and gave our duty to the.”

“The summary comes to an end.”