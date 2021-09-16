Afghans should be resettled in the Middle East, not the United States, according to a Republican Senate candidate.

According to the Associated Press, Jim Lamon believes the US should not accept any of the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who escaped the Taliban’s quick takeover following the US troop pullout. Instead, the US should concentrate its refugee resettlement efforts in Middle Eastern countries.

“They should travel to nations that are friendly to both them and us,” Lamon suggested. “We can’t keep being the world’s refugee camp.”

Lamon is taking a harsh stance against immigration in general, despite backing from both parties for Afghan refugees.

In one of the most keenly watched Senate elections in 2022, Lamon is competing in a competitive Republican primary against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

His stance on refugees comes as Republican candidates around the country struggle to reconcile their base’s anti-immigration stance with widespread popular support for offering sanctuary to Afghans who sacrificed their lives to help the US.

While many Republicans have questioned whether refugees are properly vetted or that the United States is receiving too many Afghans, few have recommended that even those who have most closely supported US forces be banned.

Former members of President Donald Trump’s administration are attempting to convert Republicans against Afghan migrants, hoping to use the country’s collapse as an opportunity to pursue a harsh immigration agenda. They are, however, in favor of allowing Afghans who have obtained a Special Immigrant Visa to settle in the United States.

Lamon is pursuing Trump’s support vigorously, even airing a campaign ad in Bedminster, New Jersey, while the former president was visiting his golf course there.

His stance puts him at odds with other Republicans who believe that admitting refugees is in line with Christian values.

Last month, Republican Governor Doug Ducey and House Speaker Rusty Bowers issued a joint statement welcoming Arizona’s “fair share” of refugees and promised that the state’s refugee resettlement office will assist them in settling in.

"They assisted our military members in their home nation, and now we are ready to assist them in ours."