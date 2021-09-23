Afghanistan’s health system is on the verge of collapsing due to a lack of funding and supplies for medical personnel and supplies, according to the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization has warned that Afghanistan’s health system is on the verge of collapse, with thousands of health facilities missing money for medical staff and materials.

Following a recent visit to Kabul by a WHO delegation led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization issued a statement emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

WHO said in a statement that the country is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. It went on to say that facilities lacked the necessary funding to function properly, exacerbating the problem.

“Many of these facilities have now restricted or shut down operations, causing health providers to make difficult decisions about who to rescue and who to let die,” WHO added, emphasizing “the importance of women maintaining access to education, health care, and the health workforce.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The humanitarian catastrophe is only one of the many problems the Taliban have faced since taking control of Afghanistan last month, including fresh threats from the extremist Islamic State group, which has recently increased its attacks against Taliban members in its stronghold in the country’s east.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ relief coordinator, released $45 million in life-saving help for Afghanistan from the world body’s emergency budget on Wednesday as an emergency measure.

“Letting Afghanistan’s health-care delivery system break apart would be disastrous,” Griffiths cautioned. “Access to primary health care, such as emergency caesarian sections and trauma care, would be denied to people across Afghanistan,” he continued.

Suhail Shaheen, a former peace negotiator and spokesman for the Taliban political office, was previously announced as the Taliban’s new UN representative in a letter to the UN. They asked for Shaheen’s permission to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which is currently in session.

“We meet all of the criteria for a government to be recognized. As a neutral world body, we hope the United Nations recognizes the current Afghan government,” Shaheen told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Afghanistan is scheduled to speak at the ministerial conference on Monday, and if the Taliban does not receive international recognition by then, Afghan Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai will deliver the address.

Isaczai is presently recognized as his country’s United Nations ambassador, but the Taliban, who took control of most of Afghanistan last month as the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.