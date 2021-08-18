Afghanistan is short on physical cash following the Taliban’s takeover, with reserves held outside the country.

According to the Associated Press, Afghanistan is short on tangible US dollars following the Taliban takeover since the majority of the country’s $9 billion in reserves is held outside the country.

“The amount of such currency remaining is near to zero due to a halt in shipments as the security situation deteriorated, particularly in the last few days,” tweeted Ajmal Ahmady, Afghanistan’s Economic Advisor.

According to Ahmady, the following cargo of cash was not delivered because Afghanistan’s partners “had strong intelligence as to what was going to happen.”

According to him, a lack of actual cash might cause the afghani, Afghanistan’s currency, to depreciate. Many Afghans queued up at ATMs to withdraw their whole life savings.

According to Ahmady, international sanctions will make it difficult for the Taliban to have access to the country’s reserves.

He went on to say that the “Taliban triumphed militarily — but now they must govern,” and that this will be a difficult task for the group.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Every move made by the insurgents in their unexpected rise to power is being critically scrutinized. They claim to have evolved and will not impose the same harsh restrictions as they did when they previously ruled Afghanistan, effectively destroying women’s rights, carrying out public executions, and hiding al-Qaida in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks.

However, many Afghans remain dubious, and the brutal retaliation to Wednesday’s demonstration may only add to their anxieties. Thousands of people are rushing to airports and border crossings to exit the nation. Many more are sheltering inside their homes, frightened of the insurgents’ blitz across the country, which emptied prisons and armories.

A day before Afghanistan’s Independence Day, which commemorates the end of British rule in 1919, dozens of people gathered in the eastern city of Jalalabad to raise the national flag. They took down the Taliban flag, which was a white banner with an Islamic inscription that the militants had hoisted in the regions they had taken control of.

To disperse the throng, the Taliban fired into the air and attacked civilians with batons, according to video evidence. As he attempted to chronicle the violence, Babrak Amirzada, a reporter for a local news agency, reported he and a TV cameraman from another agency were pummeled by the Taliban.

