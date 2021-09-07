Afghanistan Cabinet Member Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted by the FBI, and a $10 million reward has been offered.

The FBI has issued a warrant for Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s newly designated acting interior minister, and the State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his capture.

The Haqqani network, whose leader is Haqqani, is a designated foreign terrorist organization, making it unlawful for Americans to join or assist it. Haqqani’s armed force is linked to the Taliban, and the US government considers it to be the “most lethal and sophisticated insurgent organisation.”

According to an FBI poster, Haqqani was wanted for questioning in connection with an attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, in January 2008. The incident claimed the lives of six persons, including one American. Haqqani is also suspected of “coordinating and participating in cross-border strikes against US coalition forces in Afghanistan,” according to the FBI.

According to the poster, Haqqani was also involved in the preparation of an assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.

The State Department’s counterterrorism rewards program, the Rewards for Justice Program, promised up to $10 million in exchange for information leading to Haqqani’s arrest. The reward was set at up to $5 million on a banner on the FBI’s website.

The Rewards for Justice Program was contacted by this website for comment on the prize for information about Haqqani, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, Haqqani’s father, created the Haqqani Network and eventually joined the Afghan Taliban in the 1990s. Jalaluddin, a known acquaintance of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, is credited with being one of bin Laden’s “closest mentors” during his “formative years” in the 1980s, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

The Haqqanis were blamed by the DNI for a June 2011 attack on the Kabul Intercontinental Hotel that killed more than a dozen people, as well as suicide bombs at the Indian Embassy in Kabul in 2008 and 2009. In September 2011, the organization launched a “day-long attack” against the US Embassy in Kabul, the International Security Assistance Force headquarters, and the Afghan Presidential Palace.

Afghan security forces also discovered a truck bomb planted by the Haqqanis in 2013 that held 61,500 pounds of explosives, making it the largest truck bomb ever unearthed in Afghanistan.