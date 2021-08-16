Afghanistan, according to Chinese state media, is a lesson for Taiwan on how the United States abandons allies.

On Monday, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times tabloid warned Taiwan that if it continued to rely on the United States as an ally, it would face the same destiny as Afghanistan.

The editorial began by outlining how the United States’ troop withdrawal from Afghanistan allowed the Taliban to quickly assume control, which the publication described as a “severe blow to the United States’ credibility and reliability.”

The New York Times then listed examples of “similar scenarios,” such as the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War’s end in 1975, when the United States evacuated its citizens. The newspaper further claimed that when the US withdrew soldiers from northern Syria in 2019, it “abandoned their allies, the Kurds.”

“Some historians also point out that abandoning allies to protect U.S. interests is an inherent flaw in the United States that has been deeply rooted in the country since its founding,” the editorial claimed before claiming America betrayed France soon after the latter aided the original colonies in gaining independence from Britain during the Revolutionary War.

“Taiwan is the region in Asia that relies on the protection of the United States the most, and the island’s Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] authorities have forced Taiwan to go further and further down this abnormal path,” the Global Times claimed, adding, “Taiwan is the region that relies on the protection of the United States the most in Asia, and the island’s Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] authorities have forced Taiwan to go further and further down this abnormal path.”

After the United States abandoned Afghanistan, the situation soon spiraled out of hand. “Is this some kind of omen of Taiwan’s future fate?” the publication wondered.

The editorial highlighted that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other DPP members had not adequately addressed the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan. “They must have understood in secret that the United States is untrustworthy.”

According to the Global Times, the United States is interested in relations with Taiwan for strategic as well as monetary reasons. The island “is perhaps the most cost-effective ally in East Asia for the United States.” On the island of Taiwan, the United States has no military presence.” The United States maintains its relationship with Taiwan by giving weaponry to the island while urging it to “conduct anti-mainland policies through political backing and influence.” As an example. This is a condensed version of the information.