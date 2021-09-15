Afghan targeted in US drone strike worked for a non-profit in the US and applied for a special visa.

According to his family and coworkers, the Afghan man killed in a US drone strike last month worked for an American non-profit organization and was applying for a special visa to enter the United States.

Nutrition & Education International, a California-based non-profit dedicated to combating malnutrition in Afghanistan, had employed Zemerai Ahmadi for 15 years. Romal Ahmadi, one of Zemerai’s brothers, had previously worked for NEI.

Zemerai and Romal had requested for special visas to the United States for those who had previously worked for American firms. Emal Ahmadi, his brother, and Ahmad Naser Haideri, his nephew who was murdered in the drone strike, had both filed for special visas because they had worked for the US military.

“Everything we’re hearing about him is just so unsettling and absurd because he had such compassion for his people,” Zemerai’s employee, who only wanted to be known as Sonia, said. “How could he suddenly flip around and wish to murder his own people?” It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Family stories, papers reviewed by the Associated Press, and the scene at the family home—where Zemerai’s car was targeted by a Hellfire missile precisely as he pulled into the driveway—all appear to be at odds with the US military’s version of events.

The family wants the US to hear their side of the story as well as witness the facts on the ground.

“All we want is for them to come here. Look at what they’ve done. Please contact us. Emal remarked of the US military, “Give us the proof.” He cried as he looked at a photo of his 3-year-old daughter, Malika, in her favorite dress on his phone. Her burnt bones were seen in another photo after she was killed in the strike.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hailed it a “righteous strike” days after the children were slain, and said “at least one of the guys that were killed was an ISIS facilitator.”

The US accepted claims of civilian casualties, claiming that secondary explosions may have been to blame. According to the family, when Zemerai, 37, drove up to the house alone in his automobile, he honked his horn. His eleven-year-old son bolted.