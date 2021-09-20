Afghan refugees are offered a rental home by Vietnamese Americans, who see parallels in their escapes.

According to the Associated Press, as reports of Afghan refugees escaping to the United States evoke memories of similar evacuation attempts decades ago, some Vietnamese Americans were motivated to offer support to Afghans arriving in the new country.

Thuy Do, who fled Saigon with her family after Vietnam was taken over by communists in 1975, volunteered her empty rental property to refugee resettlement organizations supporting Afghans looking for a place to live.

“Forty years ago, we were them. This was us when Saigon fell in 1975,” recalled Do, a doctor in Seattle, Washington.

According to the Associated Press, American troops assisted in the airlift of some Vietnamese comrades in their final hours in the country, similar to the U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power. But it took Do’s family years to make it to the United States, with only $300 and two sets of clothes between them.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Afghan crisis has resurrected old wounds for many of the country’s 2 million Vietnamese Americans, prompting some elders to speak up for the first time to younger generations about their tragic experiences.

It has also prompted many Vietnamese Americans to donate money to refugee resettlement organizations and raise their hands to aid newly arrived Afghans by providing housing, furniture, and legal advice. Some have stated that they wish to provide important information that they know refugees and new immigrants require, such as how to shop at a supermarket, enroll children in school, and drive a car in the United States.

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese have immigrated to the United States since the Vietnam War, residing in areas from California to Virginia. Vietnamese Americans now make up the sixth-largest immigrant group in the US. Many of them moved in Orange County, California, after first landing at the nearby Camp Pendleton military post, and they now have a prominent role in local politics.

Andrew Do, who escaped Saigon with his family the day before it succumbed to communism and now chairs the county board of supervisors, stated during a recent press conference in the neighborhood known as “Little Saigon,” “We lived through this and we can’t help but feel that we are brethren in our common experience.”

The United States had. This is a condensed version of the information.