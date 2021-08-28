Afghan refugees are flooding into the United States. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck addressed the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan and the challenges Afghan refugees would face as they enter the United States and settle at military bases across the country during a Pentagon briefing on Friday.

The federal government has continued to expand the number of bases that will shelter Afghan refugees, with slightly under 7,000 already in the country and more on the way. Currently, Virginia’s Fort Pickett and Fort Lee bases, as well as New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base, Texas’ Fort Bliss, Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, and New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, are all ready to accept refugees.

During the press conference, VanHerck stated, “We’re prepared to shelter them and feed them for as long as it takes to get them through the process.” “They’re coming here to start anew with everything they have.”

All people entering the nation have had their names, biographical information, and biometric data examined via terrorist identification databases, according to VanHerck. They must, however, complete measures to complete the special immigrant visa (SIV) screening process, which VanHerck predicts will take five to seven days based on processing timeframes witnessed at Fort Lee.

When visa applicants arrive in the United States, they are usually stationed on a base until they have completed a series of medical exams and vaccinations. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) assists these individuals as they begin to integrate into American society at the end of the process. Many Afghan refugees, according to VanHerck, have family relations in the United States. Those who don’t are mostly resettled in places where Afghan populations already exist.

Visa applicants are served culturally appropriate foods throughout their stay on base, with timed meals and 24-hour grab-and-go options available. Local non-governmental organizations have supplied coloring sheets, educational materials, and sports equipment to the youngsters stationed at the bases to keep them occupied throughout their stay.

According to VanHerck, about 15% of individuals entering the United States have children. The male-female ratio in the arriving groups is around 50-50. While VanHerck did not have an exact number for the number of youngsters entering the nation, he estimated that it was in the thousands. This is a condensed version of the information.