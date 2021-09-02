Afghan migrants will find a city of compassion and cooperation in Liverpool.

Around 100 refugees have arrived in Liverpool from Afghanistan, fleeing the Taliban regime’s perils and suffering.

Some may be families who have desperately fled their homes together, while others will have traveled alone, cut off from the people and places they cherish indefinitely.

For those of us who have never been forced to from our homes and countries to seek asylum in a foreign country, it is hard to know what these individuals are going through right now; all we can do is offer our support.

And, as we all know, this is something our city excels at.

Of course, there will be keyboard warriors bemoaning the fact that “we don’t look for our own first” – it’s amazing how people who have never cared about the homeless before become fervent supporters when the topic of refugees arises.

But don’t listen to them; they don’t have any evidence of how a city like this reacts and responds when people are in need of assistance.

The proof you should seek for is in the offices of local charities, where workers can hardly walk because of the mountains of donated clothing and supplies that have come in from generous Scousers eager to help in any way they can.

It’s in the emails and letters this newspaper has received from individuals asking how they can assist those who are now staying in a hotel in south Liverpool and if there’s anything they can do to make their stay in the city more bearable.

A tweet from the Kit it Out account, a local organization that works tirelessly to supply needy children with football kits, went out minutes after news of those arriving in the city was announced.

“Some Afghan families are now coming in Liverpool from the terrible situation they have fled,” it said.

"Some Afghan families are now coming in Liverpool from the terrible situation they have fled," it said.

"Can you spare any football shirts? We're going to try and sort some for the folks who want them. â€ Should help our own firstâ€TM, we say, before the nonsense begins."