‘Afghan migrants are welcome in Liverpool City Region,’ says Steve Rotheram.

Refugees from Afghanistan are welcome in the Liverpool City Region, according to Steve Rotheram.

Following the Taliban’s recent takeover of Afghanistan, the UK government is under pressure to immediately establish a specific refugee scheme for the numerous people attempting to flee the country.

Ministers are now considering a “bespoke” refugee arrangement that focuses on the most vulnerable, such as women and girls.

Liverpool is getting ready to receive Afghan refugees.

When considering how many Afghan refugees to allow to live in the UK after the Taliban took power, the Home Office stated that “it will be guided by the capabilities of local authorities.”

Liverpool City Council has previously stated that it is prepared to assist and is looking into appropriate lodging for refugees fleeing the nation in the city.

The Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said he wants to make it clear that refugees are welcome in the city.

“We’ve all been shaken by some of the horrible scenes of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan over the past few days,” he told The Washington Newsday. The United Kingdom must take responsibility for this. We have a moral obligation to help individuals who are fleeing for their lives.

“For decades, our city region has served as a safe haven for those fleeing war, famine, and persecution, and we will do everything we can to help refugees fleeing this horrific violence. Ultimately, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel must make the decision at a national level, but my message is clear: migrants are welcome in our city region.”

Mayor Rotheram also stated that he has been in contact with local councils and other partners to ensure that the action is coordinated.

“The photos we are seeing from Afghanistan are genuinely heart-breaking,” Liverpool City Mayor Joanne Anderson said earlier today. Both men and women live in constant terror of losing their lives.

“The UK, like the rest of the globe, must do its part to aid – and Liverpool is ready to do so.”