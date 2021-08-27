Afghan interpreters in other regions may be left for dead if the US is isolated to Kabul.

According to figures provided by General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. during the Pentagon’s Thursday briefing, the US has evacuated almost 104,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14.

Despite the fact that the number of people evacuated has surpassed 100,000, some US military members have reported that Afghan interpreters with whom they previously worked and who have offered to help emigrate are receiving few answers on when they will be evacuated from the region, particularly those outside of Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, stated that the group is “not in favor of letting Afghans to leave.” As a result, the Taliban have blocked roadways and currently have control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s perimeter. According to some military members, a US pledge of support could be the only way for those allies still in the country to avoid an unclear fate under Taliban authority.

“If you’re in a Taliban-held city that doesn’t have any Americans, which is every city except Kabul, they’re going door to door and disappearing people,” Matt Zeller, a veteran Army captain who served during the Afghanistan war and founded the nonprofit No One Left Behind, which supports efforts to settle American military allies in the United States, told This website. “Everyone who has been killed so far has been an American ally of some sort.”

Zeller said he is profoundly saddened by the situation because he understands the importance of Afghan allies to the US military. After all, he was saved by his own interpreter.

Janis Shinwari, Zeller’s interpreter, shot and killed two Taliban terrorists who were about to assassinate Zeller during a combat in Afghanistan 13 years ago. “I made him a solemn commitment that all he had to do was ask if I could return that life debt.” Zeller received a call from Shinwari around a year after he returned home from the war in 2009.

Because of his support for America’s armed forces, a price had been placed on his head, according to Shinwari. Zeller cheerfully assured him that he would do all possible to help Shinwari obtain a special immigrant visa (SIV) and gain safe entry into the United States. “Naively,” thought Zeller. This is a condensed version of the information.