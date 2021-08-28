Afghan evacuees could be housed at Pontins resorts.

According to latest reports, some Afghan evacuees could be temporarily housed at Pontins resorts.

Officials have identified two sites, according to government sources, according to the Mirror.

The holiday company has six resorts in the area of Weston-Super-Mare, East Sussex’s Camber Sands, Suffolk’s Lowestoft, Southport, Somerset’s Kewstoke, and north Wales’ Prestatyn.

Although it is unclear which of the two sites has been chosen, officials are keen to shelter individuals who have been rescued in the last two weeks.

Because Afghanistan is on the red list, most evacuated Afghans are still in quarantine hotels, although hundreds will soon be able to leave the UK.

Pontin’s recently made headlines after some customers expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of their stay.

Shereen Garraghan, 36, told the Mirror yesterday that the Camber Sands resort was “the filthiest location I have ever been to,” and that the camp had a power outage during her vacation. “I’ve seen prisons cleaner,” she remarked. People pay to live in situations that you wouldn’t leave your dogs in.”

The company has yet to reply to the accusations.

Around 1,000 Afghans and British citizens are still being processed at the Afghan capital’s airport and will be flown to the UK soon.

However, a Cabinet minister revealed today that perhaps 800 to 1,000 Afghans who qualified for ARAP will be left behind and will have to flee by other methods.

They may have to flee across a land border if they are not slain by the Taliban.

“We shuttered the Baron Hotel [where British officials were processing departures], shut the processing center, and the gates at Abbey Gates were locked at 4.30 a.m. UK time,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.

“We’ll process the people we’ve brought with us, roughly 1,000 people presently inside the airfield, and we’ll try to find a method to find a few folks among the throng where we can.

“However, the main processing is already complete, and we just have a few hours.”