Afghan evacuee flights from Germany and Qatar have been halted after the CDC’s recommendation.

Flights for Afghan evacuees from Germany and Qatar to the United States have been halted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a US government document reviewed by the Associated Press, US Customs and Border Patrol decided to prohibit flights from two major foreign facilities due to vague “health safety concerns.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After evacuating evacuees from Afghanistan, the US has begun screening and processing them at those two primary foreign facilities and others.

The flights have been halted, which is an issue for the US because many of the evacuees have already spent more time at the Ramstein military installation than the 10-day restriction Germany set in order to allow the US to use the country as a transit location.

The pause would “severely damage” operations at the US facility in Germany, according to a document seen by the Associated Press, and would have a “adverse effect” on the almost 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there for more than 10 days and are becoming increasingly exhausted.

A request for comment from the US State Department was not immediately returned.