Afghan commandos who arrived in the United Kingdom after Kabul’s evacuation might establish a new Gurkha regiment.

Ministers are debating whether or not to enlist Afghan special troops into a new regiment of the British Army, according to reports.

MPs who served in Afghanistan have endorsed the proposals for the commandos, whom UK forces assisted in training.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the ideas might see the Afghans become their own army unit, comparable to the Gurkhas.

It further stated that Afghans who were already enrolled at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and were scheduled to join the Afghan National Army might now join the British Army instead.

Afghan special forces were instrumental in the evacuation of Kabul, scouring crowds for those who were qualified for evacuation and passing them over to British forces.

The personnel should be welcomed into the Army, according to Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

“We trained and battled with many Afghans who are now in the UK,” the Tory MP, who served in Afghanistan, told The Telegraph.

“They’ve demonstrated their devotion a thousand times over.

“We should welcome them if they wish to serve; I’d love to see an Afghan scout regiment.”

“Given that we’ve helped train these forces, it’s absolutely something that needs to be considered,” said Conservative Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defence Select Committee and a veteran.

“One possibility is that they are preserved as a unit, as the Gurkhas have done.

“Another option is that they get assimilated into our own system.”

Former Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer also stated that not using Afghan troops would be a “absolute waste.”

The Ministry of Defence stated that it was “evaluating how best to support them and use their skills and knowledge moving ahead.”