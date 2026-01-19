Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a prominent critic of African football, has sharply condemned FIFA’s influence over the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) calendar, accusing the international governing body of prioritizing European interests over the needs of African fans. In his latest critique, Odinkalu argues that the frequent rescheduling of AFCON—traditionally held in January—has more to do with the convenience of European clubs than with climatic concerns or African traditions.

The debate around AFCON’s scheduling often ignites fierce “club-vs-country” disputes, as the tournament’s timing regularly overlaps with European club seasons. This clash has become a point of contention, with some European clubs pushing for the tournament to be moved to the summer months. The pressure to shift the event from January to June or July is based on the notion that such a move would avoid the colder European months and better fit TV schedules, but Odinkalu sees this as a direct attempt to subjugate African football.

Colonial Overtones and a Call for African Sovereignty

Odinkalu’s critique goes further, arguing that FIFA’s insistence on this shift is a reflection of “colonial overtones.” He believes that African football is being “tweaked” to align with the demands of European business, particularly the broadcasting schedules that drive global football revenue. “We are tweaking our joy to suit their business,” Odinkalu states, pointing out the unintended disruption of African rainfall patterns caused by moving the tournament to the summer months. This would be a harmful alteration to the natural climate rhythms of many African countries.

While the weather has often been cited as the reason behind shifting the tournament, Odinkalu dismisses this as a convenient excuse. He maintains that the real driving force behind these changes is the commercial pressure exerted by European football leagues. As the global demand for African talent continues to grow, Odinkalu calls on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assert its independence and prioritize the African audience over European stakeholders.

The call for a more assertive CAF, which would defend the sovereignty of African football, is gaining traction among fans and commentators alike. As Odinkalu and others highlight, the constant reshaping of AFCON risks alienating the very people who cherish it the most—African football fans.