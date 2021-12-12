Aerial Photos Reveal the Devastation in Tornado-Affected Mayfield, Kentucky

After overhead images documented the magnitude of the wreckage in tornado-hit Mayfield, Kentucky, the scale and devastation of the storm was exposed.

Governor Andy Beshear announced at a press conference on Saturday that more than 100 people are believed to have perished in the state as a result of the storm that hit overnight on Friday.

“I have problems putting it into words because the devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Beshear added.

In Mayfield, forty workers were rescued from a candle factory where 110 people were trapped.

The factory had been “totally wrecked,” according to one worker who taped a Facebook Live while stuck beneath the wreckage.

“I watched an interview earlier today and the dude, he was a storm chaser, and he says it looked like a landfield—exactly that’s what it looked like,” Kyanna Parsons-Perez told CNN.

Aerial photographs of Mayfield illustrate the tornado’s destructive path as it smashed through the little town.

The photographs showed homes and businesses in the city that had been devastated, with roofs pulled off and walls knocked down.

Roads were filled with debris, and cars were strewn about in a neighborhood that had been nearly completely destroyed.

Other photos showed residences that were half-obliterated, with major sections of the property completely destroyed.

According to Reuters, 189 National Guard men have been dispatched to Kentucky to assist with the recovery.

The majority of the rescue efforts will be concentrated around Mayfield and the southwestern portion of the state, which borders Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas, according to the news agency.

Kentucky is now completely united. We are united with our people; united in our efforts to locate and rescue as many people as possible; united in our grief; and united in our commitment to be there for our impacted families – not just now, but in the years ahead so that we can rebuild together. pic.twitter.com/kWOz5hnqNN December 11, 2021 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) In a tweet on Saturday, Beshear said: "Kentucky is now completely unified. We are united with our people, united in our efforts to locate and rescue as many people as possible, united in our grief, and united in our commitment to be there for our impacted families – not just today, but in the years ahead so that we may all rebuild together."