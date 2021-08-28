Aerial photographs illustrate the massive extent of the ‘apocalyptic’ conflagration in Leamington Spa.

Several explosions were reported, as well as individuals vomiting in the street due to the fire’s impact, in what were described as “apocalyptic scenes.”

Near the ancient market town’s center, thick plumes of black smoke could also be seen billowing into the sky.

While properties within 70 meters of the site were evacuated, residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

“Crews are now in attendance at a fire at an industrial facility at Juno Drive, Leamington Spa,” a spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.

“Residents in the area are being evacuated. Please keep windows and doors closed if you reside within 70 meters of the site. We’re collaborating with Warwickshire Police.”

“Emergency services are now attending a fire at a premises on Juno Drive, Leamington,” a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said.

“Road closures are in effect right now. Please close all windows and doors. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.”

“People in regions affected by smoke from the fire in Leamington Spa should stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and check local radio, online information, and advice,” stated Public Health England West Midlands.

“Motorists should close windows, turn off air conditioning, and close air vents.”

“Huge fire in South Leamington Spa, getting bigger by the minute,” one witness remarked on Twitter.

“Now there are helicopters circling and explosions being heard. I’m hoping no one gets hurt.”

“The scenes in Leam are like something out of a catastrophe movie,” said another. It’s all quite apocalyptic. I’m informed it’s a poisonous fire, so hopefully no one is really injured.”

“Drove past and folks had their heads in their hands and were sick, etc.,” stated a third. Just now, an air ambulance arrived. Grim.”

Matt Western, the Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, tweeted: “Massive fire on Tachbrook Ind Est. This is a serious situation.

“From what I’ve heard, it could involve chemicals from the plastics business area. Please keep windows closed and stay inside. I’ll keep you updated as I learn more.”

“Emergency services remain at the scene of the big fire in Leamington Spa tonight,” Warwickshire Police tweeted just before 11 p.m. last night. Residents in the nearby neighborhoods can rest certain that falling debris will be cleaned tomorrow.

“As a.” “As a.” “As a.” “As a.” “As a.” “