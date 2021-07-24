Aerial footage of children playing in a dangerous quarry was captured by a drone.

Images of children playing in a quarry in West Lancashire were captured by a police drone.

During the recent warm period, the camera looked to show boys and girls jumping from a ledge into the water near Appley Bridge quarry.

The children allegedly obtained entry to the quarry via garden hopping and were also suspected of ingesting alcohol, according to police.

The quarry is dangerous, according to police, who highlight the death of Dylan Ramsey, who died 10 years ago while swimming at Hill Top Quarry in Chorley after succumbing to cold water shock.

Ormskirk and Rural West Lancashire Police released drone photographs of the kids, along with a statement that asked, “Do you recognize these kids?” Sgt Harrison is currently on an operation with the North West 4×4 Response to combat ASB in rural areas near Chorley and Skelmersdale.

“During today’s duty, we were dispatched to Appley Bridge’s Quarry in response to an allegation of children entering the Quarry by hopping through private lawns. We were able to get some fantastic shots of the children involved thanks to the use of the drone. The dangers of these waters cannot be overstated.

” They have hidden risks beneath the water where your child could become imprisoned, and the children are endangering their lives by being exposed to frigid water. Not to mention the fact that there is evidence that the children have consumed alcohol, increasing their risk of injury.

“If you know who the children are, please contact [email protected] and we will organise for Beckie Ramsay, who tragically lost her son Dylan to cold water shock ten years ago, to give them advice.”