Aerial film from a drone captures a Merseyside landmark like you’ve never seen it before.

This breathtaking drone footage portrays one of Merseyside’s most well-known sights like you’ve never seen it before.

The Dream is a 20-meter-high sculpture by Jaume Plensa that depicts a young woman in meditation and is made of shining white marble.

It has a treasured place in the hearts of commuters who pass it on their journeys and walkers who seek out the attraction, which is located at junction 7 on the M62 on the old site of Sutton Manor Colliery in St Helens.

The site provides views over the Cheshire and Lancashire plains, as well as the Pennines, the Peak District, and several Manchester landmarks, as well as the mountains of Snowdonia.

The tale and facts behind it continue to captivate visitors to this day.

This incredible drone footage of St Helens’ big white Dream sculpture reveals the monument in a whole new light, revealing details that locals and tourists alike may have never seen before.

The footage was recorded by amateur drone photographer Neil MacDonald, and the 20-meter-high artwork portrays the head of a nine-year-old girl.

The sculpture’s eyes are closed in contemplation on the area’s past and future, and its white color represents brightness in contrast to the mines’ darkness.

It was designed by Catalan artist Jaume Plensa in conjunction with former miners and unveiled in 2009 on the site of the Sutton Manor Colliery.

Since the colliery was declared unviable and shuttered in 1991, local people and miners have desired a means to memorialize it.

It had been producing coal since 1910, but from 2001 onwards, it was replaced with woods.