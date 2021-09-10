A&E wait times have reached new highs, with patients facing lengthy waits.

According to recent NHS numbers, the number of individuals enduring long delays in A&E departments across England has reached an all-time high.

Last month, nearly a quarter of A&E patients waited more than four hours to be seen, with just 77% of patients hospitalized, transferred, or released within four hours.

Despite not having been met since July 2015, the NHS aspires to see 95 percent of all patients within four hours of their arrival.

After a college bus was hit by a tree, the mother was ‘picking glass out of her daughter’s hair.’

Last month, almost two million people visited A&Es across England, a rise of 18.6% over the same month the previous year.

According to the data, the percentage of patients seen within the desired 4-hour timeframe has dipped below 80% for the third month this year.

In July, 77.7% of patients were seen within four hours, compared to 78.5 percent in January.

The findings come as a number of hospitals throughout England report high patient volumes, raising concerns that the NHS may once again be overburdened with intensive care patients.

Last month, hospital officials in Liverpool appealed with the public to follow Covid standards as a surge in admissions threatened to overrun the clinics.

Ambulance wait times data also shows that persons in life-threatening situations wait on average seven minutes longer than the aim of seven minutes.

The average wait time was roughly eight and a half minutes last month.

In England, the number of individuals waiting for hospital treatment has also reached a new high.

Due to challenges and postponements caused by the covid epidemic, a total of 5.6 million patients were waiting to begin treatment by the end of July.

According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the number of individuals waiting for regular procedures might reach 13 million before the backlog is cleared.

A tax increase proposed this week would assist to fund the NHS, as well as a £5.4 billion boost to tackle Covid-related concerns and improve hospital discharge.

“This additional investment will enable the NHS to deliver more tests, scans and,” NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said of the financial rise.

“The summary comes to an end.”